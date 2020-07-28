Western NY company “digitally enlightens” public on importance of hand sanitizing.

A Western NY company called inLighten has put its best foot forward, by coming up with its ingenious iVIEW Clean Digital Signage Stations.

These stations are the answer to lack of signage combined with lack of hand sanitizer, during a time when both are deemed crucial, perhaps essential? Not only does the two-in-one touchless contraption dispense hand sanitizer, it also delivers custom messages on a vertical display.

“First, we started by designing a high quality product that combined a digital signage player and display with a touchless dispenser for hand sanitizer in a single unit,” said inLighten’s CEO Dan Snyder. “We focused on making iVIEW Clean compact so that the need for wall and floor space would be minimal, allowing iVIEW Clean units to be located anywhere. We also knew that the product had to have the full complement of control and creation capabilities as our Apollo™ and iBOX™ digital signage systems, enabling our clients to add it to their pre-existing digital signage networks and manage it from the same platform. And, finally, we started thinking about enhancements such as temperature scanning and touchscreen capabilities that we’re offering as optional add-ons.”

With over 30 years as a leader in the field of interactive digital signage and audio solutions, the team at inLighten knew that they could come up with a timely product that would not only help to protect people from contracting COVID-19, they could also incorporate cutting edge messaging technology into the design.

“iVIEW Clean is outfitted with a 21.5 inch vertical display and integrated digital signage player,” touted Jeff Taylor, Vice President of Product Development. “The enclosure, mounting bracket, stand and base are all made of steel – making the system really durable – and the enclosure locks for security. The wall-mounted unit is 42 inches tall, 14 wide and 8.5 inches deep and the floor-mounted unit stands 77.5 inches tall. The built-in dispenser for hand sanitizer has a 33 oz. capacity and you can use liquid, gel or foam types.”

“For all kinds of organizations, iVIEW Clean is a win-win-win situation. iVIEW Clean gives them the ability to locate messaging and sanitizing where it’s most needed and most effective,” added Snyder, pointing out the company’s role in the networked digital media solutions space. “Dynamic video messaging calls attention to the hand sanitizer dispenser, which encourages a best safety practice. And while people are sanitizing their hands, they engage with screen content to become more aware, alert, and better informed.”

inLighten headquarters and operations are located in Clarence, New York.

Get connected: www.inlighten.net