Video: Ariella’s still watching – Views of The Fourth

If you live in the city of Buffalo, you didn’t have to go anywhere to watch (and hear) the fireworks on The Fourth – they were ever-present. The morning of the fifth, the aftermath was also clear – there were spent fireworks all over the place (streets and sidewalks), and I even ran into a girl who was desperately searching for her missing dog that had flown the coop in a panic due to the thunderous noise. If you weren’t here, it’s hard to imagine just how many fireworks were being blown off throughout the city.

As the fireworks were launching in Buffalo, a familiar set of eyes was observing the scene from across the source of the Niagara River (on the Canadian side near the Peace Bridge). It was our old friend Ariella, along with her family, who was intent on watching the dramatics as they unfolded. Perched along the river’s embankment, the young girl was in awe at what she saw as she peered across the waters, onto the Buffalo cityscape – a show of epic proportions.

While I am of the belief that fireworks should be handled by the pros, and should not be a nightly occurrence, it’s easy to see how this spectacle captured the imagination of the young girl who took the city by storm back in 2019. Thankfully, her mother Anne had the foresight to capture the “spectacular display” on video.

