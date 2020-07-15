Urban Runs Are Back @ Flying Bison

Flying Bison Brewing Co. is getting Urban Runs routine back in gear. Starting on Saturday, July 25 at 10am, runners will safely gather at the brewery before embarking upon the initial run of the season. Since protocols are a little bit different these days, there are a number of changes to the program, such as:

Advance sign up now available on the Flying Bison Facebook page (runners can also sign up day of run)

10 am start for first group (20-30 people) with 5 minutes intervals between each launch

Post run (all outside) in beer garden and front lot area

Discounted pints and crowlers for all runners

“We are keeping everyone outside and in three zones to ensure proper social distancing pre and post run,” said Dennis Brinkworth, one of the organizers. We think we will get a strong turnout… we get solid turnouts for each run and always have a special guest for each run.”

With so many events being canceled, social distance running, with a rewarding beer after the trek, sounds pretty good right about now. This Urban Run Series meets up one Saturday a month, but tends to draw a good “crowd.”

To sign up for the run, click here.