Two evenings of Live Jazz on “The Great Lawn” at 100 Acres

There is a dearth of live music in Buffalo and around the world for the moment. Finding live music can be tough, because public gatherings are considered risky. The only legit concerts taking place currently are the ones held in wide open settings, such as the lawn of The Richardson-Olmsted Campus.

Originally, 100 Acres teamed up with JazzBuffalo to host social distancing concerts on Friday evenings. These events became so popular that organizers have now added Thursdays to the line-up. Not only will this allow more jazz performers to play, it will also give people a choice between two different days to catch live performances.

A couple of weeks ago, my friends attended one of these concerts and reported back that it was “… the best time they had had all summer.” Although people were spread out all over the Great Lawn, there was a refreshing sense of normalcy as they got into the groove. They told me that they could not imagine a better place for live music, due to the sprawling grounds.

An added benefit to the concerts is that 100 Acres offers up food (seasonal plates) and drinks, served up on the South Lawn. Customers can order “take-away” food and cocktails, picnic-style while enjoying the live music that sounds off between 7pm and 9pm.

Guests are invited to make a 100 Acres patio reservation as well.

These concerts are free to attend. Click here to make reservation, see the menu, learn about patio seating, and the COVID-19 requirements.

100 Acres: The Kitchens @ Hotel Henry | Corner of Rockwell Rd. & Cleveland Cir. | Buffalo, NY 14213

Photo credit: Cate Burkhart