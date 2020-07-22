Thin Man Brewery Expanding on Chandler

Rocco Termini’s Signature Development is lining up another Chandler Street project. Termini is proposing to add an addition on the west side of 166 Chandler Street to allow for the expansion of Thin Man Brewery. Termini purchased the 43,200 sq.ft. 166 Chandler in February 2016 and completed a renovation of the four-story building and a 8,990 sq.ft. addition early last year. The expansion will connect 166 Chandler to the future Chandler Pool Club that will be constructed west of the site.

From the application to the Planning Board:

The ongoing growth of the brewery scene in Buffalo and the popularity of Chandler Street has allowed for the expansion of Thin Man Brewery, currently located at 166 Chandler Street. The proposed development involves the construction of a 15,285sf metal building which will connect to the existing brewery metal building to the east.

The facility will house additional Brite Tanks, an expanded cooler, loading area, packaging, bottling, and an employee office/break area on a small mezzanine. The character of the building will mimic the existing brewery building and several other metal buildings along this industrial Beltline corridor.

The site is Zoned as D-IL (Light Industrial) and there are no immediately adjacent residential properties. The CSX Rail line is immediately to the north and a mixed-use complex resides across Chandler Street to the south. The continued growth of the district has created hundreds of jobs and put nearly 300,000sf of space to great use. We ask the City of Buffalo Planning Board to approve the project to ensure the continued growth of a once neglected portion of the Black Rock neighborhood.

BMS Design is working with engineering firm Schenne & Associates on the project.