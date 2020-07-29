The Great Escape: Royalton Ravine Park

Last week I posted the first entry of The Great Escape, a series that my mom and dad have embarked upon during COVID-19. Each week, they embark upon a journey that takes them to a different day trip destination outside of Buffalo. This week’s excursion is the Royalton Ravine.

“The what?” I asked. “The Royalton Ravine,” said my mom. “It’s fascinating! It’s the site of a homestead ruin that belonged to Belva Lockwood who was first woman presidential candidate in 1884.”

Leave it to my parents to come across something so historically significant during a hike. Lockwood, who was born in 1830 and died in 1917, was a significant figurehead, and a trailblazer for the women’s rights movement. A number of books have been published on the American attorney, politician, educator, and author. She was also a staunch advocate for world peace – obviously a woman ahead of her time.

As one of the first female lawyers, Lockwood would set out to change the course of history, by fighting for equal rights, not only in her profession, but for any and all women setting out to seek their fortune. Her cumulative endeavors were very successful – so much so that she even ran for president of the United States.

The land that was once Lockwood’s homestead, is now known as the Royalton Ravine Park, located on Gasport Road in the Town of Royalton, not far from Lockport. The 146 acre site boasts a fishing pond, miles of nature trails, a ravine, waterfalls, and wood suspension bridge.

“You walk across a fabulous field, and into the woods,” my mom told me. “There’s a lower trail and an upper trail. We took the upper trail because we wanted to walk across the 80 foot long suspension footbridge over the slow moving 18 Mile Creek (east branch). There’s a cascading waterfall with turtles. The site is beautifully maintained. There was only one family there when we were there… it was pretty empty. The trails are wide, so ticks should be avoidable if you stay on the trails. We heard that it would be buggy, but it wasn’t. It was simply beautiful, peaceful, and undisturbed – a real pleasure to come across.”

Leashed dogs are welcome. There are four picnic shelters available to rent. If it’s been raining it gets muddy, so bring your hiking boots!

Click here for details, including days and hours, permits, etc.

Royalton Ravine Park | Gasport Road, Gasport, NY 14067 | MAP | Telephone: (716) 772-2016