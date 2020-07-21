The Future of e-Bikes in Buffalo?

Will Buffalo embrace the culture of e-bikes and e-scooters, now that NY State has left local communities to decide how to best handle policies? That’s the question/task that national non-profit Shared Mobility Inc. (SMI) has posed to residents.

According to SMI, the time has come to implement community-controlled mobility networks, which will level the equity playing field for everyone seeking to access low cost modes of transportation, similar to CarShare services. By providing access to e-bikes and e-scooters via the development of “Transportation Libraries,” SMI also hopes to furnish environmentally friendly transportation options, while alleviating traffic congestion and parking issues in cities.

To that end, SMI is now the recipient of 3000 donated high-tech pedal assist e-bikes from Uber, which are being used to jumpstart these one-of-a-kind Transportation Libraries in small cities, mid-sized, and disadvantaged communities. The organization is now seeking community partners, and public feedback, in New York and California.

“We appreciate the e-bike donation from Uber and hope to bring the idea of a community transportation library to many cities,” said Mike Galligano, CEO, SMI. “We define ‘Transportation Library’ as a program that may allow users to access multiple forms of transportation which can include regular bikes, e-bikes, e-trikes, e-mopeds, e-scooters, and any additional electrified modes other than the automobile. Community based organizations will lead the planning, locating and implementation of the program,” said Galligano.

SMI, who also operates Reddy Bikeshare in Buffalo and Niagara Falls, has a goal to offer a total of 1,000 transportation units across Western New York ​at no cost to the user​, as part of the Transportation Library project.

SMI anticipates that Buffalo will embrace these electric micromobility (EMM) technologies, as the project is supported by t​he New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), which spans seven cities in NY State with a focus on Western New York, the Capital region, and Greater Rochester. The project is considered “the first of its kind at this size.”

“Through our demonstrations, we want policymakers and the community to try these new technologies before making decisions on them,” said Mitch LaRosa, Shared Mobility’s Program Director. “We believe this is the first step in successfully bringing more safe, equitable and environmentally sustainable transportation options to the communities we serve.”