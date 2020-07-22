The 2020 (Virtual) Buffalo Infringement Festival

The 2020 Buffalo Infringement Festival is going to be… different. But anyone that is familiar with this festival, knows that “different” is the name of the game. “Virtual” is the other name of the game, due to COVID-19, which has put a damper on festivals throughout the world for an indefinite spell.

Starting tomorrow, Thursday, July 23, virtual performances will get underway, with the 2020 opening ceremonies, that include:

My Rap Name Is Alex

Hip-hop to make you think and shake your ass

darsombra

Darsombra infringes upon themselves this year with their “Catalogue of Riffage”

Sonic Wranglers

Fuzzy, spacey and psychedelic

MC Vendetta

Infringement regular spits beat poetry

astraea beaming

Ethereal cello and vocal presentation takes listeners on a soulful and mesmerizing journey

The Glam Vamps

The providers of shows both glitzy and glamorous, the Glam Vamps will turn the heat up

The entire festival Zoom! calendar can be found here.

What is especially interesting about this year’s virtual festival is that anyone can tune in, anytime, from anywhere in the world. This is a great way to learn about a wide range of Western NY performers, while sitting around in your jammies.

While most of the events have been prerecorded, there are a bunch of live shows to virtually attend – all of the events are now listed with dates and times, for the convenience of the viewers. Altogether, there will be 11 days of music, dancing, art, etc., with the festival wrapping up on Sunday, August 2.

Here’s a little experiential taste, to whet your whistle: It’s The Bloodthirsty Vegans, performing inside the Broadway Market parking ramp, with video provided by Kailyn Gatto.

To learn more about the festival, click here. Or you can tune into Facebook for further details.