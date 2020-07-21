Ten Things That Came From Buffalo: Steam-powered Grain Elevators

Number 4:

Number four on ten things that come from Buffalo is steam-powered grain elevators.

Dart’s Elevator was the first steam-powered grain elevator and it was built by Joseph Dart and Robert Dunbar in 1842.

“The Dart Elevator burned in 1863 and was rebuilt immediately as the Bennett Elevator”, according to the Buffalo History Gazette. “By 1899 Buffalo had about 52 grain elevators including four floaters and transfer towers and developed into the third largest port in the world in terms of tonnage. It was Dart’s innovation that spearheaded this revolution of progress in Buffalo from a small village in 1825 to the third largest port in the world in 1899”.

Grain elevators still operate in Buffalo such as the General Mills elevators in Michigan Avenue.

This is just one great thing that came from Buffalo, check in tomorrow to see number three.