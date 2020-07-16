Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Ten Things That Came From Buffalo: Skin Grafts

0 Comments

Number 7:

Number seven on ten things that come from Buffalo is skin grafts.

“A doctor from Buffalo is credited with completing the first successful skin graft on a patient with a severe leg injury in 1854,”according to onlyinyourstate.com

The doctor was Frank Hastings Hamilton who performed this surgery at Sisters Hospital.

Hamilton also helped found the University at Buffalo’s medical department in 1846. The school has a club named after him called the Frank Hastings Hamilton Surgical Society.

According to University at Buffalo’s Department of Orthopaedics website, “Franklin Hastings Hamilton, MD (1813–1886), one of the school’s founders and its first dean and chief of surgery, published the first English language textbook on fractures and dislocations in 1860, entitled A Practical Treatise on Fractures and Dislocations. His interest in the musculoskeletal system, along with his interest in trauma and fractures, qualify him as the ‘father of orthopaedic surgery’ at UB”.

This is just one great thing that came from Buffalo, check in tomorrow to see number six.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Colin Dunkle

Colin Dunkle

Colin Dunkle is an intern at Buffalo Rising and a student at Canisius College majoring in Journalism & Communications. His course concentrations are Multimedia Journalism and Media Studies Communication. Colin is an avid cyclist and fan of all things related to music.

View All Articles by Colin Dunkle
Hide Comments
Show Comments