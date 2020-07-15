Ten Things That Came From Buffalo: Railroad Suspension Bridges

Number 8:

Number eight on ten things that come from Buffalo is railroad suspension bridges.

“Buffalo was the birthplace of the first railroad suspension bridge in the world, which spanned over 825 feet across the Niagara Gorge,”according to onlyinyourstate.com

The Niagara Gorge suspension bridge was built in 1852 and stayed in operation until 1897.

According to niagarafallstourism.com, the bridge was built, “by John Roebling over the Niagara River at Niagara Falls between Canada and the United States. Work on this bridge began in 1852 and was completed in 1855.The new bridge accommodated trains, carriages and individuals. It was 250 metres (821 feet) in length and cost $400,000 to complete. The first locomotive of the Great Western Railway, ‘London’, described as ‘a mammoth English freight engine’ crossed the bridge successfully with no vibration on March 8, 1855.”

The Niagara Gorge Suspension Bridge was eventually torn down and replaced by a steel arch bridge.

This is just one great thing that came from Buffalo, check in tomorrow to see number seven.