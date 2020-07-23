Ten Things That Came From Buffalo: Pacemakers

Number 2:

Number two on ten things that come from Buffalo is pacemakers.

“Wilson Greatbach invented the first implantable pacemaker while tinkering in his barn in 1958,” according to onlyinyourstate.com

The device has been approved upon throughout the years and is an option for those with cardiac issues.

“In an attempt to record the sound of a heartbeat, Dr. Wilson Greatbatch inadvertently created something far more crucial—a device that emitted electricity pulses to the heart. It was this discovery that led to the implantable cardiac pacemaker and distinguished Greatbatch as having created one of the most significant inventions of the 20th century. In 1996, he was honored with the Lemelson-MIT Lifetime Achievement Award,” according to lemelson.mit.edu.

