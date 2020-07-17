Ten Things That Came From Buffalo: Jet Planes

Number 6:

Number six on ten things that come from Buffalo is jet planes.

“The first American jet engine plane was built in secrecy by Bell Aircraft on Main Street in what is now the Tri-Main Center,”according to onlyinyourstate.com

The plane designed by Bell Aircraft was a twin engine jet called the Bell XP-59A.

The plane’s development was a secret because it was designed during World War II for the United States Army Air Forces and the United States Navy.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, “did not see combat but it did give the U. S. Army Air Forces (AAF) and the U. S. Navy valuable experience with jet aircraft technology and helped pave the way to more advanced designs”.

This is just one great thing that came from Buffalo, check in tomorrow to see number five.