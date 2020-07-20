Ten Things That Came From Buffalo: Daycare Centers

Number 5:

Number five on ten things that come from Buffalo is daycare centers.

“Buffalo is home to the first daycare center in the United States, which was started for working mothers in 1881,” according to onlyinyourstate.com

The Fitch Creche daycare was founded by Maria Maltby Love on Swan Street.

According to the Buffalo History Gazette, “Ms. Love founded the Fitch Crèche, after a trip to France where she became aware of the plight of children of working mothers. The building was a dry goods store that was owned by Benjamin Fitch, a native Buffalonian who donated this building for use by the Crèche which formally opened January 6, 1881”.

The building was eventually demolished on June 28, 1998.

This is just one great thing that came from Buffalo, check in tomorrow to see number four.