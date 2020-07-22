Ten Things That Came From Buffalo: Chicken Wings

Number 3:

Number three on ten things that come from Buffalo is chicken wings, which may not be a surprise for many Buffalonians.

“The first plate of wings was served in 1964 at a family-owned establishment in Buffalo called the Anchor Bar. The wings were the brainchild of Teressa Bellissimo, who covered them in her own special sauce and served them with a side of blue cheese and celery because that’s what she had available,” according to Time Magazine.

At the time of their creation, Dominic Bellissimo was working at his mother’s restaurant and asked her to make his friends some food when they showed up late in the evening.

The Anchor Bar still operates to this day and serves their famous chicken wings.

Regarding who invented the Buffalo chicken wing, there is another claim. “John Young, who moved to Buffalo from Alabama in 1948, began serving uncut chicken wings that were breaded, deep fried and served in his own special tomato based “Mambo Sauce” at his Buffalo restaurant (John Young’s Wings ‘n Things) in 1964.”

This is just one great thing that came from Buffalo, check in tomorrow to see number two.