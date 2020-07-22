Swift Rails: An Alternative Transport Dream

Swift Rails is an alternative transport company that specializes in railway transport systems from Buffalo, NY.

The company started a few years after Kevin Neumaier, CEO of Swift Rails, spoke about alternative transport at the UN Climate meeting in Copenhagen.

“In 2014, we realized we could build something that could have a big impact on the world,” Neumaier said.

His main idea was a more efficient form of transportation that would reduce traffic congestion, lower vehicle emissions, and be easily accessible to anyone. The project’s sustainable roots were inspired by Neumaier’s background in environmental engineering through his time at Ecology and Environment, Inc., with corporate headquarters in WNY.

When speaking on the efficiency of the rail vehicle, Neumaier said, “The vehicles are battery powered and get a 500 mile per gallon equivalent.” Mile per gallon of gas equivalent, also known as MPGe, “is a unit used to compare the amount of energy consumed by alternative fuel vehicles to that of traditional gas-powered cars,” according to U.S. News and World Report.

The rail system would be 12 to 15 feet above roads or sidewalks and would be accessible to board through elevated platforms. Support poles, similar to the size of telephone poles, would be the structure used to mount and hold up the tracks for the vehicles.

Swift Rails has also had several iterations of their design and have been aiming to improve the design of the rail transport system. The rail system would have several dozen carts at least to accommodate a city’s transportation needs and each cart would come with a one, two, or four person capacity.

