Swank Seneca One

Within the last year, we have witnessed a lot of changes at Seneca One. We’ve seen free-standing commercial plaza buildings constructed, buffer walls go up, facade color changes, and even some exciting interior updates. Pictures of the latest upgrade come from Scott Krajeski, who managed to get inside to photograph the improvements underway in a couple of the tower’s common parlor areas.

These leisure areas will act as retreats for residents, to congregate away from their units. Features in these spruced up socially-charged accommodations include a shuffleboard table, lounge seating, a fireplace, plenty of Buffalo memorabilia, custom forged metal and wood design accents, and aesthetically concealed HVAC units.

A mixture of swank, modern, and rustic fabrications create dynamic new settings, with some throwback bank trademarks.

The ultimate goal is to establish a series of social gathering spots that will accommodate as many of the needs and desires of the tenants, all within the footprint of the building.

Get connected: Seneca One