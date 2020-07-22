Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Still Crumbing: 110-118 South Park

Darryl Carr, owner of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in the Cobblestone District, continues to game the system. The buildings continue to crumble despite the City’s “get-tough” stance on owners of dangerous and substandard historic commercial properties following the loss of a building at 435 Ellicott Street due to neglect. The City earlier this year promised a “more robust and faster approach” to identifying, inspecting and stabilizing at-risk properties.

 

The last time we checked in on the status of the properties, representative of Carr were in Housing Court on March 9 to answer to longstanding code violations on the two properties. The City requested $100,000 be placed in escrow to be used to hire a contractor to stabilize the buildings if Carr didn’t have a plan submitted to the City and a contractor lined up before the next hearing date on April 9.

The April date came and went with housing court on hiatus due to the coronavirus. Courts have been convening remotely but feckless Judge Carney’s housing court has not.

