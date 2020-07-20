SS Columbia, Sara Elizabeth Ray… Buffalo?

When the SS Columbia (built in 1902) first floated into Buffalo, no one could have guessed the history that floated along with her. Not only is the Columbia the doppelgänger to Buffalo’s once beloved SS Canadiana (only the wheelhouse and a lifeboat remain), the ship is also an important piece of black history. You see, when the Columbia was active back in its heyday it ferried Detroiters from downtown Detroit to Canada’s Bois Blanc Island (known as Bob-Lo Island), where a popular amusement park was located.

Years after segregation practices were banned, a young black girl by the name of Sara Elizabeth Ray was kicked off the Columbia, which was being privately operated. Instead of standing down, Ray decided to take her issue with the operators to court (assisted by the NAACP and Thurgood Marshall), and won. This was a herculean undertaking for Ray, who not only stood up for herself, she stood up against segregation as a whole, thus clearing the way for others to forge their own battles.

SS Columbia, the oldest remaining excursion steamship in the United States, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 and designated as an historic landmark in 1992.

“This story deserves to be told to a wider audience,” said Ian Danic, who is the Co-Chair of SS Columbia project, and on the Board of Directors. “You hear of people saying stop erasing black history? Well, here’s history that is still being uncovered. The hero is an individual who wanted to the right thing. Unfortunately, these non-inclusionary practices were the norm and widely practiced, even though segregation and discrimination were illegal at the time. Private organizations like BobLo just ignored the law. Ray said ‘This is not right.’ She put an end to it. It turns out that she was not widely recognized for her efforts at the time. She ended up getting married, and adopted the name Lizz, to move on from the difficult experience of going through the court battles. This was all just discovered. A filmmaker recently paid a visit to her house in Detroit, which was in total disrepair. But he uncovered all sort of documents that will help to tell the story.”

Not only is the story of Sara Elizabeth Ray timely, it’s poignant. Just think about the climate of race relations in the US with the Black Lives Matter movement. Then think of Ray’s early efforts, that helped pave the way for others, including Rosa Parks.

When the SS Columbia first arrived in Buffalo, it was known that this city would be a stopping point along an even further journey, to her final destination on the Hudson River. Her final destination and timeline will most likely be determined by the fundraising success, are lack thereof. One way or another, someone has got to step up to the plate, to secure the future of the vessel.

According to Danic, the Columbia team has already raised well over $4 million. But it would take another $20 million to get the vessel shipshape. “There is a historical significance and need to save the vessel as a cultural asset which tells the story of various histories: technology, civil rights, the arts (music was a big part of the boat), recreation, transportation, among others,” said Danic.

Who knows, maybe Buffalo should rally to keep the vessel on the Great Lakes? That’s something to consider, since she’s already berthed here. Wouldn’t it be great to see an operational transport and excursion ferry of this magnitude back on the Great Lakes?

Moving forward, the plan is to bring as much attention to the plight of the Columbia as much as possible. On Tuesday, July 21 at 7pm, the story of the Columbia and Sarah Elizabeth Ray will be screened via a virtual ZOOM! session, co-hosted by the National Maritime Historical Society, the Steamship Historical Society of America’s, and the SS Columbia Project. The Detroit Historical Society will provide the panel moderator, and the filmmaker Aaron Schillinger, will be joined on the panel by two authors/historians, Desiree Cooper and Victoria Wolcott (the latter of UB).

You can click here to learn more about the restoration process. Click here to view the photo galleries. Click here to see the Columbia timeline and history of the vessel.

Click here to learn more about the ZOOM! session, and to RSVP to the screening and discussion. Click here to reserve your free tickets.

Participants