Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Slight Changes to AK360 Expansion

0 Comments

The Albright Knox Art Gallery is proposing a package of modifications to its approved and currently under construction expansion project.  The most significant change is the removal of a proposed tunnel from the underground parking garage to the museum lobby.  Instead, a headhouse will be built close to the museum entrance providing access to the southeast corner of the garage.

The proposed egress headhouse will contain an elevator and circular staircase.  It will consist of a concrete core with an architectural finish, metal paneling, wall-wash lighting, and an acrylic panel or laminated glass exterior.

Other changes include slight changes of the massing of the new museum wing to provide better viewsheds to historic resources, bringing the north building’s loading dock to grade level, and the reconstructed 1905 historic stair on the east side of the museum overlooking Delaware Park lake will be cast stone rather than stone.  LED illumination will be installed in the base of the risers of the staircase to improve safety.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments