Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

RiverWorks Puts the FUN in Funky

0 Comments

Buffalo RiverWorks is upping its Instagram factor. The waterside sports and entertainment complex has added some visual excitement, most notably the perching this week of a double-decker bus on top of a section of grain elevator ruins. There is also a riverside patio area being constructed and in recent days, a Vinyl Outlet sign has gone up on the top of the GLF elevator, causing a stir on Facebook about whether the advertising was permitted by the City. Enjoy!

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments