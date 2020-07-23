Buffalo RiverWorks is upping its Instagram factor. The waterside sports and entertainment complex has added some visual excitement, most notably the perching this week of a double-decker bus on top of a section of grain elevator ruins. There is also a riverside patio area being constructed and in recent days, a Vinyl Outlet sign has gone up on the top of the GLF elevator, causing a stir on Facebook about whether the advertising was permitted by the City. Enjoy!
RiverWorks Puts the FUN in Funky
