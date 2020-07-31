Ride for Roswell is now 2020 Summer of the Ride

Ride for Roswell has been re-imagined as the 2020 Summer of the Ride, offering multiple riding options between August 1 and 21. The “new” fundraiser allows participants to engage as much as possible, while staying safe and fundraising for cancer treatments along the way.

The Summer of the Ride offers two ways for the community to participate: 1. at the weekend events at the University of Buffalo, in Grand Island or in Akron; 2. anytime, at any location between August 1 and 21.

“From the beginning, this has been about coming together to save lives from cancer. With the Summer of the Ride, we’ll have a lot of great ways we can do that despite everything that’s happened the past few months,” says Mitch Flynn, the founder of the Ride for Roswell. “At the end of the day, the Ride is about the people we ride for. Cancer doesn’t stop, and neither can we. We still need to fund new research and clinical trials. We still need to keep finding better treatments until we discover a cure. We still need to save lives. I can’t wait to see what we do together with these new Ride options this year as we fight to make those things happen.”

The 2020 Summer of the Ride gets underway throughout the month of August, as follows:

Ride is eliminating both registration fees and fundraising minimums for 2020

Engagement and ways to celebrate throughout the month of July

Getting on bikes to ride August 1–21

A closing ceremony August 21

There are two ways that people are participating in the Summer of the Ride:

Ride with us: Small, physically distant rides will be planned for weekend days in August. On these dates, small groups will leave every 20 minutes from a variety of locations around Western New York. Location details will be announced in June.

Ride your own way: Participants ride any distance, any time and at any location between August 1 and 21. Riders can cycle around their neighborhoods, ride their favorite trails, stay at home on their trainers or do anything else that represents the Ride for Roswell to them.

“We’re excited to be part of this re-imagined Ride, and to see how everyone finds a way to ride this summer,” says Matt Lasher, Marketing Director for the West Herr Automotive Group. “West Herr continues to be a supporter of the Ride for Roswell because everyone has been touched by cancer in some way, and every day we see how that support makes a difference for the people of Western New York. The Ride is an amazing show of unity, community and support that brings us together every year, and this year we might need it more than ever. We’re proud to be a part of it once again.”

For more information, visit RideforRoswell.org. The funds raised this year by the Summer of the Ride are more important than ever. They will benefit critical and innovative cancer research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, including cutting edge clinical trials and groundbreaking immunotherapy studies that bring the future of cancer treatment to patients who need them today.

Since 1996, riders and volunteers of all ages have raised more than $53 million for cancer research and patient care programs at Roswell Park. The funds raised through the Ride for Roswell have helped Roswell Park researchers investigate new treatment options; facilitated clinical trials for both common and rare types of cancers; supported the costs of important medical testing not covered by insurance; and made possible quality of life programs that assist with non-medical needs and help patients remember that cancer doesn’t define them.