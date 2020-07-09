Rave Family Block Fest: The World’s Largest #Minecraft Music Festival

It was only a matter of time before the electronic music scene got back underway. Except it’s not what you think. Instead of corralling people together during COVID-19, the decision has been made to launch virtual festivals. Now, Rave Family is launching the largest online festival experience to date, and three Buffalo DJs are on the lineup.

The “world’s largest #Minecraft music festival” was originally going to be called Electric Boogaloo, but due to some screwy mishaps there has been a name change, as well as a date extension (kick-off is today). With over 65 stages and over 950 artists, Rave Family Block Fest’s 8-bit wonderland is being considered “…the most ambitious digital music festival to date.”

What is most unusual about this particular festival venue is not only the size (and matching server usage), festival founder and Rave Family operator Jackie McGuire recently discussed the rest of the unprecedented festival experiences via an interview with YourEDM. We’re talking about virtual grounds akin to a real life Red Rocks, including a campground where festival-goers can gain early access to the surroundings.

In order to ensure that the individual performing artists get a fair shake, artist codes have been set up – there is a profit share with the organizers, with partial proceeds going to non-profits Project Zero, HeadCount, The Bail Project, and ByeBye Plastic.

One of the Buffalo DJs performing at/in the virtual festival is Ryan “Notixx” Sinatra, who was happy to share some of his insights into the venue format.

How many DJs from Buffalo?

3 total. Myself, Rufus Gibson, and Eyes Everywhere.

What are your thoughts about playing at a virtual festival?

It’s something I’ve done a few times over the last 3 months. I think it’s a really awesome idea. I know it lacks a lot of the perks of a normal festival but I appreciate the willingness of the industry and the fans to adapt and improvise.

How many performances will you watch?

I definitely plan on trying to catch some of my favorites. There’s some real legends on this festival lineup and being in the virtual world is always an interesting time. I hope to catch a solid 10-20 sets

Who are you looking forward to seeing?

That’s a tough one. Some of the major headliners like Zhu. Other artists like Ivy Lab, A-Trak, Opiuo, Wolfgang Gartner, and plenty more. These guys are all legendary artists in the electronic music scene.

Tell us about your music style.

It’s really tough to define as electronic music has grown and combined. Genres are much less defined these days. I could technically categorize my music under “dubstep” but, the stuff I make is a bit more simple and “roots” dubstep. Combined with more melody and organic elements than the current strain of popular “heavy” dubstep – see Spotify.

Did you miss any big shows due to COVID?

Definitely! I was supposed to tour in the fall and that’s all gone. I was supposed to possibly play at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in April. Everything is put on hold for live shows indefinitely. So many venues may not survive. I really hope we can see some more aid and help for live music venues to be able to reopen successfully when they are allowed.

Rave Family Block Fest

NEW DATES: July 9-12, 2020

$10 festival ticket for Minecrafters

Codes are available here | Tickets can be purchased here.

Purchase Cover Charge: bit.ly/block-fest-2020

Artist Guest list Links/Access Codes: bit.ly/artist-codes