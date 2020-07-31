Oxford Pennants rolls out Safework Signs

Buffalo’s very own Oxford Pennants is introducing a new line of “Safework Signs” designed to keep the workplace safe during the pandemic.

An online image search for safety signage produces very unoriginal industry-driven results. That’s why Oxford Pennants decided to make custom safety signage for their own places of work. The result? Buffalo-made signage that’s not only attractive, it’s effective.

Once people started to see these new Safework Signs at Oxford Pennants, they began asking about the various posters and decals for their own workplaces. From floor decals to large posters, more and more people began to take notice of the products that help to deliver lifesaving messages that include “Wear a mask,” “Stand Here,” and “Hand Sanitizer Available Here.”

Businesses that want to keep their workers safe, as well as their customers, are now posting safety precaution signage in their buildings. It’s a smart practice. With that in mind, why not support a local business that is in the business of making typically utilitarian signage something more aesthetically pleasing? As a matter of fact, these messages are also handy to have in a household. After all, we all need to be diligent… all the time.

Until there is a vaccine, being safe is the only way that we can continue to flatten the curve. Let’s hope that everyone gets the message.

