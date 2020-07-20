Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Overwinter Coffee Opens New Store on Elmwood

Overwinter Coffee opened its newest location at 814 Elmwood St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.

The new location is Overwinter’s second shop and a goal for the company that has finally come to fruition. The location’s initial opening was set for earlier this year in March or April but was delayed for a few months.

Overwinter has come far from its original business model of online coffee sale and large orders. The company eventually started its first cafe at 9 Genesee St. and expanded with the new store.

“We ended up giving it a shot there,”said Josh Halliman, Owner of Overwinter, when speaking about the Genesee Street location.

A few days after the new location opened up, Overwinter also announced “The Hidden Trail” which is a new coffee for the brand.

Both the new and old locations are offering online and walk up orders for coffee.

