Out to Bid: Downtown Streetscape Project

Stretches of Franklin, Court and (finally) Chippewa Street will have a new look under a project the City has put out to bid. The expected $5 million contract will include Court Street from Niagara Square to Main Street, Franklin Street from Court to Chippewa Street, and Chippewa Street from Main Street to S. Elmwood Avenue.

Work will include milling and inlay of the roadway, striping including bike lanes where feasible, LED street lights, new traffic signals, sidewalk replacement, curb extensions/bump-outs, audible pedestrian signals, bike racks, 35 new street trees, and on Chippewa, decorative festoon lights strung lightpole to lightpole.

Watts Architecture and Engineering worked on the construction plans under the direction of the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation and the Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets. Bids are due July 22.

