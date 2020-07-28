Opportunity Knocks: 561 Franklin Street

A 6800 square foot, circa 1851-3 live/work building has come onto the market. 561 Franklin Street is a former mansion that has been used for business purposes, with living accommodations, as of late. But that doesn’t mean that it has been broken up, as many other historic mansions have been when the economy took a turn for the worse.

This particular gem has retained much of its original beauty thanks to the mainly single user occupants that have inhabited the dwelling. From the original woodwork to a spectacular atrium space, 561 Franklin Street is the real deal when it comes to preservation success stories in Buffalo, along with demonstrating a number of modern amenities. The building features dedicated areas for conference rooms, offices, or would even be suitable for conversion back to a single residence. There is also off-street parking (8 spaces), and a manicured turnabout.

Not only is the building gorgeous, so is the rest of the street. 561 Franklin Street resides in one of the most desirable historic districts in all of Buffalo. This particular address is located directly next to charming Sisti Park.

Fortunately, this former mansion has been impeccably preserved, and possesses much of it original turn of the century character. It would be good to see those same upkeep traditions carried forth.

You can read more about the history of the building, and the cross-gable bracketed Italian villa by clicking here.

561 Franklin Street is listed at $1,100,000

Get connected: View Loopnet listing