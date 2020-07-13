Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Opportunity Knocks: 44 17th Street

Rarely does a place like this come onto the market. At the same time, it takes the right person to fully realize the potential of this dynamic 16,520 square foot space, which formerly housed the studio of one of the city’s most esteemed photographers. This place has it all – interior garage, studio, loft living, office, amazing deck… just take the virtual tour to see what it’s all about.

It would be great to see some sort of public component here, because the building is such an integral piece of the neighborhood, and the city. Can you imaging retaining some sort of art space? This building is the future of Buffalo in the making… let’s hope that it becomes something spectacular.

List price: $575,000 | See listing | View flyer

Get connected: Cushman & Wakefield Pyramid Brokerage Company Buffalo

Richard Ryall Ledyard 716-852-7500 x 113 rledyard@pyramidbrokerage.com

John Ticco, III 716-852-7500 x 122 jticco@pyramidbrokerage.com

