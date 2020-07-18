Official Kick Off: Chandlerville Street Sunday Market

For the last couple of weeks, Dark Rose Deli in Chandlerville has been playing around with the concept of hosting a Sunday food market. The idea behind the market has been to enlist as many of the tenants at “Food E – The Kitchens on Chandler Street,” while searching for other food vendors outside of the district.

Recently, we headed over to get a glimpse of the future market, which is scheduled to be officially launched this coming Sunday, July 19. So far, there are a number of vendors signed up to sell, including The Bloom & Rose (knishes), Southern Junction (Texas-inspired barbecue), The Sweet Whisk (chocolates), Built Without Guilt (healthy meal club), Nikki’s Chocolates (desserts to go), The Bean Bastard, Thin Man Brewery (beer tent), and Flat #12 Mushrooms.

Even a small glimpse into the formations of the Sunday market is impressive. That’s because the vendor lineup is very impressive… and it’s just now reaching the starting line.

For example, The Bean Bastard is teaming up with Flat #12 Mushrooms to brew a spectacular Lion’s Mane mushroom and bean blend of coffee. I picked up a bag of ground beans and have been brewing the concoction at home. Not only is it super yummy, it’s also super healthy – it’s an antioxidant that’s great for gut health and the immune system. And if you want to grow your own mushrooms at home to play around with, you can also pick up a mushroom log, or a box of oyster mushrooms that are grown inside the Food E building.

Or if barbecue is your thing, you might want to try one of Southern Junction’s Texas Twinkies – smoked jalapeños stuffed with brisket and cream cheese, wrapped in bacon ($4). Co-owner Ryan Fernandez is also a fan of incorporating some Indian influences into his mouthwatering creations, like tikka masala barbecue chicken, for example.

The best part about having all of the commercial kitchens in the building, is that so many dishes are cooked right on site. But there’s room for more! Anyone looking to get in on the market action can send an email to ryan@southernjunction716.com to request more information on the Sunday food program that runs from 9am to 2pm.

As if that’s not enough, there are plans in the works to host a weekly car show, along with the market (coming soon). That means that you can grab a knish and ogle a few cars up close, while hanging out with some friends at a distance of course.

Chandlerville Sunday Food Market and Car Show

27 and 37 Chandler Street – Market is in the rear, along with off street parking

For more information, tune into Facebook. Also find Food E Kitchens on Facebook.