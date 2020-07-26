New “wharf shelter” @ Buffalo River Fest Park

River Fest Park and Tewksbury Lodge have a new addition. A wharf shelter, inspired by a historic train platform, is being constructed. If you look closely, you will see that there is a New York Central emblem affixed to the facade of the structure. The Tewksbury Lodge is a similar looking building in style (see here), which brandishes a circular emblem with a freighter and grain silos.

The picnic shelter will provide visitors a place to escape the sun and the rain, while enjoying food and drink. It will also be a welcome feature for wedding groups that frequent the restaurant and the park.

The new wharf shelter joins plenty of other amenities along Ohio Street, including a number of new eateries and drinking establishments, kayak and canoe launches, recreational fields, and residential developments.

During the COVID-19 downtown, Tewksbury Lodge set out to accomplish the following tasks before reopening:

Paint the entire interior

Refurbish all of the refrigeration

Complete the wharf shelter

Repair and install new lighting on the lodge

Groom the beds in the park

Stain the pergola and band shelter

Power washing the boardwalk

Redo all the landscaping

As all of the these tasks are wrapping up, the park grounds look better than ever.

With Buffalo RiverWorks across the way, and all of the new advancements along Ohio Street, the Old First Ward is a percolating destination along the waterfront, with no signs of slowing down.

Tewksbury Lodge @ River Fest Park | 249 Ohio Street | Old First Ward | Buffalo NY | (716) 823-4707 | Facebook