New Church Planned for Genesee/Jefferson

Emmanuel Temple Seventh Day Adventist Church is proposing a new church for the southwest corner of Genesee Street and Jefferson Avenue on the near East Side. The 22,249 sq.ft. facility would be constructed on four vacant parcels.
Emmanuel Temple Seventh Day Adventist Church is currently located at 179 E. Ferry Street. The new facility will include a worship center, fellowship hall, religious educational rooms and a multi-purpose hall.
Foit-Albert Associates is designing the $4.5 million project.
