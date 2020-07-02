Millennial Homebuyers On The Rise In Buffalo

The amount of millennials purchasing and viewing houses for sale in Buffalo has been increasing over the past few years.

Buffalo also has one of the highest millennial purchase request rates for metro areas along with Minneapolis and San Jose.

“Minneapolis, Buffalo, and San Jose, Calif. are the metros where millennials make up the largest percentage of purchase requests. In Minneapolis, 56.2% of purchase requests came from millennials. In Buffalo, N.Y. and San Jose, Calif., the numbers are 56.1% and 55.8%, respectively,” according to Lending Tree.

The city also had one of the youngest potential markets in the United States for those looking to purchase a home along with Detroit and Minneapolis.

“Buffalo, Detroit, and Minneapolis are the metros with the youngest potential millennial homebuyers. The average age for these three areas was 30.2 years old,” according to Lending Tree.