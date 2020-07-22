Iron Tail Tavern opens on Elmwood

Business on Elmwood keeps chugging along. Despite the current COVID-19 state of affairs, Jacqueline DiBernardo has opened Iron Tail Tavern at 802 Elmwood, corner of Auburn. Her husband Jon, who has been a lifelong restaurateur (learn more), told me that this latest opening is so soft that “it’s almost gelatinous.”

“Due to COVID, it’s been tough getting kitchen equipment, and even getting matching chairs has been a struggle,” Jon told me. “It’s also been hard getting contractors too – the process has been incredibly slow moving. The good news is that we’re not in a hurry. We have four tables set up on the patio – it’s all we can fit. But we’re knocking it out of the park with the few people we can seat, plus takeout. We’re taking everything that’s been thrown at us, and we’re turning it into lemonade. Then we’re going to make lemon meringue, and then lemon zest. We’re not just following the laws, we’re following the spirit of the law. We want people to enjoy themselves and feel safe. We have an eclectic menu serving upscale food at super affordable prices – about $15 for an entree, with a Moroccan chicken kabob and a great salmon, for example. But that could change, and will change. We’re using the freshest ingredients because we struck a deal with a local farm to source the vegetables. We’re using Swiss chard, collared greens, and kale to make an amazing veggie dip!”

To say that Jon is stoked about being back on Elmwood is an understatement. It’s been a long time since Le Metro graced the street. He made an indelible mark on the food scene, and now it’s his wife’s turn… with Jon by her side of course. Although this is certainly a tough time all around, the family’s attitude is nothing but upbeat.

“The food is awesome, the energy is high, and the staff is awesome – we actually found people that wanted to work,” Jon told me. “Right now it’s not about the money – it’s about making people happy. With limited seating we’re going to be ‘busy’ all the time. We’re accommodating and making it work to the best of our ability… making the best of the situation. We want to be a neighborhood destination where people walk or bike. It’s a tough situation on the street right now, and we’re happy to be open as a sort of ‘personal assistant’ when it comes to feeding people during a time when good food can be so uplifting and soul-fulfilling.”

Iron Tail Tavern | 802 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY | 716-815-2345 | Call for reservations – leave your name and number if calling during non-business hours | Opens at 5pm, Tuesday through Saturday | To see the ever-evolving menu items, visit Facebook