Infilling: Fruit Belt Affordable Housing Planned

The northeast corner of the Fruit Belt neighborhood could see up to 50 new housing units constructed under a proposal in the works by The Fruit Belt Community Land Trust (FBCLT). The Land Trust is partnering with Southern Tier Environment for Living on the affordable infill project.

The Buffalo Common Council is considering entering into a Designated Developer Agreement with the Land Trust to purchase and develop vacant lots at 188, 194, 196 Rose; 178, 180, 191, 195, 204, 207,208 Grape; 179, 212, 214, 216, 218, 222, 223, 225, 230, 234, 237, 239 Peach; and, 326, 330, 332, 334 and 336 High Street.

From the Common Council item:

The Developers will utilize the “Property” to create 50 units of high-quality affordable housing in the Fruit Belt area and infill single-family and duplexes (the “Project”). This Project will serve as a great benefit for the community by providing affordable housing as well as infill several vacant parcels within the area.

The Developers were recently awarded a grant from Enterprise Community Partners and will use a part of the grant for the land acquisition of this project and potentially pre-development cost. In addition, by gaining site control with this Designated Developer Agreement, the Developers will also apply for this year’s 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credit program to fund this project.

FBCLT purchases vacant land and structures for the purpose of community centered development including permanently affordable housing, community, and commercial space. Their motto is “Development Without Displacement.” The Trust was awarded $800,000 to create and preserve affordable housing in the Fruit Belt neighborhood last year by New York State for housing rehab and planning for the construction of new affordable housing.