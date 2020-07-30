In The Mix Brewing & Creamery to serve up Adult Frozen Custards

Cushman & Wakefield/Pyramid Brokerage Company has brokered a lease agreement for a new business to move into Schneider Development’s 149 Swan Street building. In The Mix Brewing & Creamery will take over where Black Button Distillery Tasting Room left off. This is the same place that rolled out New York’s first “beer frozen custard.”

Yup, owner/operators (and brothers) Jared and Austin Mesiti are bringing some of their successful trademarks – craft beer as well as their homemade alcoholic/non-alcoholic ice cream – to the Buffalo market. Their original microbrewery/restaurant location is 1693 East Ave in Barker, New York.

Aside from some crazy sounding culinary concoctions, In The Mix will be “adding a new, very well-located taproom, with open-space and nice covered patio to its craft beer portfolio.” And that’s what it’s really all about – tapping into a new market, in a space that is perfectly suited for such an endeavor. Ice cream and beer. Sounds like the perfect summer day all in one glass.

It’s going to be good to see some now blood in this downtown space. It’s way too nice to sit empty.

In The Mix Brewing & Creamery | 149 Swan Street | Buffalo NY