How Many Movies Can You Watch In One Week?

A lot when they are 5 minutes and under!

Join Buffalo based MicroMania Film Festival July 25-August 1 for 120+ multi-genre films (10 by WNY filmmakers), 5 filmmaker panel discussions, and one crowdfunding workshop.

MicroMania features amazing bite-sized films from local and international talents jury selected from over 250 submissions.

Plus there’s a mission behind this madness…

Films 5 minutes and under cost less to produce, allowing more people to communicate their own stories through film. It’s our goal to make micro-storytelling a profitable springboard to careers in filmmaking.

Learn more, get your $15 early & help MicroMania reach its crowdfunding goal via www.micromaniafilmfest.com.