GREENLIGHT: Jason Rowe

In this episode of GREENLIGHT, we had a conversation with Coach Jason Rowe, the current head coach of the Boys Varsity Basketball team at Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School. Last season, he led the team to its first League Championship since 2001.
Rowe talks about the successful season, how Covid cut short the team’s state-wide championship chances and how the team is motivated to bounce back.
