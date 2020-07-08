Explore Buffalo Resumes Walking & Bike Tours

Explore Buffalo is excited to be resuming many of its walking and bike tours on Thursday, July 9th. After nearly four months without tours, Explore Buffalo’s volunteer docents are eager to return to leading tours of our city and region’s remarkable history and architecture. The schedule of tours for the month of July is now available on Explore Buffalo’s website, and there are 40 different tours with 135 total dates available in July, from July 9 to 31.

Explore Buffalo’s walking and bike tours are a great way to get outside and enjoy a cultural experience while observing social distancing and other safety precautions. Most tours are 1.5-2 miles in length, and tours are approximately ninety minutes in length – a great way to get some steps in for your day. The first week of tours (July 9-15) are for Explorer Pass holders only, and tours will be open to the general public beginning on 716 Day, July 16th. If you’d like to become an Explorer Pass holder and take advantage of Explorer Pass week, Explorer Passes are now on sale for 20% off, through July 16th.

As with any other business or organization reopening this summer, there are some changes in place for these tours to provide a safe experience for guests and volunteers: