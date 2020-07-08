Explore Buffalo Resumes Walking & Bike Tours

Explore Buffalo is excited to be resuming many of its walking and bike tours on Thursday, July 9th. After nearly four months without tours, Explore Buffalo’s volunteer docents are eager to return to leading tours of our city and region’s remarkable history and architecture. The schedule of tours for the month of July is now available on Explore Buffalo’s website, and there are 40 different tours with 135 total dates available in July, from July 9 to 31.
Explore Buffalo’s walking and bike tours are a great way to get outside and enjoy a cultural experience while observing social distancing and other safety precautions. Most tours are 1.5-2 miles in length, and tours are approximately ninety minutes in length – a great way to get some steps in for your day. The first week of tours (July 9-15) are for Explorer Pass holders only, and tours will be open to the general public beginning on 716 Day, July 16th. If you’d like to become an Explorer Pass holder and take advantage of Explorer Pass week, Explorer Passes are now on sale for 20% off, through July 16th.
As with any other business or organization reopening this summer, there are some changes in place for these tours to provide a safe experience for guests and volunteers:
- Advance reservations are now required for all tours. Tours are limited to a maximum of 10 people per tour.
- Tours will be completely outdoors. No building interiors will be included at this time.
- All guests and volunteers must wear masks or other face coverings for the length of the tour.
- Guests are asked to stay six feet away from others in the group, except those in their own household.
Tours that are returning this month include classic downtown tours like Masters of American Architecture and Turn of the Century Treasures. If you aren’t traveling this summer, the incredible architecture by world-famous architects in downtown Buffalo on these downtown walking tours will dazzle you and make you feel like you’ve gone on a whirlwind trip of American architectural styles! Some popular neighborhood tours that are back this summer include Black Rock, Cottage District, Delaware Avenue Mansions, Elmwood Village Victorians, and Hamlin Park. And Explore Buffalo’s series of historic village tours is back with tours of Hamburg, Lancaster, Lockport, and Williamsville.
Explore Buffalo has also continued to create new tours, and two new tours are on the schedule for July:
- The Village of Kenmore will join the series of village tours
- The Ohio Street Resurgence tour will explore the renaissance along the Buffalo River and Ohio Street.
Appropriately, that tour will start and end at the newest location of Resurgence Brewing Co. on Chicago Street, just off Ohio Street. There are so many neighborhoods of our city to explore, and Explore Buffalo’s volunteer docents are passionate about sharing the stories of our city with guests who include local residents, visitors from across the country and around the world, and thousands of school children each year. While Explore Buffalo doesn’t expect to see many tourists or school children on field trips this year, walking and bike tours are a great way for local residents to get outside and enjoy getting to know part of our local community that they may not have known about before. Especially with so many other local events sadly canceled this year, the return of Explore Buffalo’s walking and bike tours are a positive and hopeful sign that our city’s renaissance will continue in the years to come.
Check out all of Explore Buffalo’s tours at explorebuffalo.org