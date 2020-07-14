Elmwood Items: Poster Art, Gutter Pop Comics, and Griddle & Greens

It’s an interesting time in the Elmwood Village, and everywhere else for that matter. There are definitely some serious ‘downs’ along with a few encouraging ‘ups.’ Just this morning I hear that Poster Art is hosting a going out of business sale. This was inevitable for a number of reasons, but it’s sad to see this mainstay Elmwood business closing.

At the same time, it looks as if Gutter Pop Comics is supersizing into a new home at 986 Elmwood Avenue, just down the street from its original location. While COVID-19 is presenting plenty of hurdles for some businesses, it is also opening some opportunities for others. After all, you’ve got to figure that commercial property owners are going to have to come down on their lease rates due to the elevated vacancies. For years, Elmwood’s leasing rates continued to climb, which actually presented a huge opportunity for other commercial districts such as Hertel, and even Grant Street, to make their moves. Now, Elmwood is going to have to come back down to reality, which will present some additional “musical stores” opportunities.

And with numerous downtown’s businesses virtually shuttered, there might even be further opportunities for Elmwood. Take, for example, Griddle & Greens (lead image) which has relocated from the Grand Lobby of the historic Ellicott Square Building to 125 Elmwood in Allentown. The restaurant is now officially open, according to its owner, Andrew Balash. Customers can enjoy outdoor dining, takeout, delivery with Grubhub, or Balash will even coordinate to drop off food curbside to cars (or bikes for that matter).

It’s going to be tough keeping up with all of the closings, openings, and switcheroos. The hope is that opportunities will continue to knock for business owners who have always thought about opening on Elmwood, but were afraid to inquire because of the entry price tags.