Detailing Niagara Street Now

When it’s complete, the new infrastructure improvements on Niagara Street, from the Peace Bridge to Ontario Street, are going to look great. With tree plantings, curb cuts, dedicated bike lanes, and the rest, the street will become a best case example of what we can do as a city to improve our bike-ped abilities.

A closer look at the new infrastructure that is being applied is also a welcome sight for sore eyes. Just yesterday I noticed that segments of the sidewalk feature colorful glass aggregate. The result is exceptionally striking on a sunny day, when the tiny glass beads glisten blue and green as people pass by. This is a design detail that I never would have expected, considering the four seasons, and the wear and tear of the walkways. But I’m sure that research into the durability of the aggregate was performed, and these delightful sidewalk additions will be with us for years to come.

Aside from the colorful sidewalks, I’m also impressed with the narrow rain garden tracks that act as a filter catchall for rainwater runoff. There are artsy overflow drains that accommodates any excessive flooding, along with rocks and plantings to prevent the soil from being washed away. The end result is very eye-catching, while being earth friendly.

In a previous update, I highlighted the new trees, curbcuts and bumpouts, and the dedicated bike lanes. Now we’re seeing the broader Niagara Street Now picture coming together… a welcome change from the former highway style roadway that was long overdue for an overhaul.