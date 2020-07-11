Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Seneca One Paint Job

Painting continues on the exterior of the Seneca One complex. The nearly fifty year old complex’s color change was unexpected but social media commenters appear to approve of the new look. Owner Douglas Jemal is working on bringing new life to the complex including the application of an epoxy pain finish to the building’s exterior.

M&T Bank’s tech hub space in the tower will be ready for occupancy in the third quarter, though M&T plans to continue to closely monitor the pandemic and work with its executive teams to identify a timeline for a safe opening.

In addition to M&T Bank and other tenants include 43North, Techstars and Odoo. Douglas Development is wrapping up changes to the plaza and lower level additions to the complex. Construction on the building’s 115 apartments is nearly complete, with occupancy anticipated next month once work on the supporting infrastructure wraps up.

