Construction Watch: Lombard Street Renovations

Jericho Road Community Health Center and a group of eight nonprofits that make up The Western New York Human Services Collaborative are making progress on renovations to two buildings along Lombard Street east of the Broadway Market. The Collaborative is renovating space in 239 and 243 Lombard needed in order to conduct day-to-day operations.

Back in November of 2016, Jericho Road Community Health Center set its sights on an expansion at the Market Square complex located at 1021 Broadway that includes 243 Lombard. Jericho Road converted two floors of the building into a medical suite and patient pharmacy.

Eight agencies make up the Western New York Human Services Collaborative are joining Jericho Road at the site

EPIC – Every Parent Influences Children

Parent Network of Western New York

Learning Disabilities Association of Western New York

Mental Health Advocates of Western New York (MHA)

Self-advocacy Association of New York State

Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) Region One – satellite office

Children’s Mental Health Coalition of Western New York

Spectrum Health and Human Services – satellite office

Four WNY foundations have contributed $1.45 million towards the project.

”For the past five years, a group of nonprofits has been working on a Shared Space project, where services, staffing, and programming could be shared…generating additional cost savings and operational advantages, beyond simply sharing space. Two years ago, this group settled on 1021 Broadway, the home of Jericho Road’s third health-care clinic, adjacent to the Broadway Market. This once-vibrant community is in the early stages of a renaissance, similar to the revivals in other parts of Buffalo,” said Ken Houseknecht, MHA executive director.

239 Lombard was designed by Louis Greenstein for Lederman’s Furniture Store and opened in 1929. 1021 Broadway/243 Lombard was the long-time home of Zolte’s/Victors Furniture. The buildings along Lomard Street are currently getting some much-needed façade work including new windows.

Interior work includes build-out of dental and pediatric suites, a first floor pharmacy, a second floor fitness center, third floor offices, and renovations to the fourth and fifth floors,