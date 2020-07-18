Construction Watch: Elmwood Health Center

Construction continues on People Inc.’s new Elmwood Health Center. The agency purchased the former light industrial building at 800 Hertel Avenue from Uniland Development in September for $5.527 million. Uniland is renovating the existing 29,000 sq.ft. building and constructing a 3,000 sq.ft. addition.

People Inc. plans to expand and its Elmwood Health Center, an affiliate of the agency, to the site. The facility is currently located at a People Inc.-owned building at 2128 Elmwood Avenue and that it will backfill with employees currently in leased space elsewhere.

The new space result in extra services and ample patient parking. The new location will provide nearby communities and families more access to affordable health care, with offerings such as onsite dental services, pharmacy and durable medical equipment.

Uniland continues to own18 acres surrounding to the People Inc. site. The developer has plans to redevelop the properties over the next several years into a mix of office, retail and residential space.