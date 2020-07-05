Construction Watch: EduKids

Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Ellicott Development Company have a second component of Elmwood Crossing underway. The former Hodge Pediatrics building at 125 Hodge Avenue is being expanded by 5,440 sq.ft. to be used by daycare provider EduKids.

The existing building will be re-clad in clapboard siding and will also receive new larger window openings along Hodge Avenue to soften the existing facade. One apartment is also being created.

The phased development for former Children’s Hospital campus calls for 198 apartments in new and existing buildings, 27 condos on the top three floors of Variety Tower, 20 townhouses to be built by Essex Homes along W. Utica Street, 78 hotel rooms on floors three through six of the Variety Tower, 40,760 sq.ft. of retail space including a grocery store in a new mixed-use building on W. Utica, 18,168 sq.ft. of retail space in the Tanner Building along Bryant Street, a health and wellness facility on the 7th floor of Variety Tower, and 47,167 sq.ft. of office space.

The development team is also constructing a five-story building at 451 Elmwood that includes retail and office space along with 23 apartments.