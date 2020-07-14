Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Campus West

A four-story apartment building is nearing completion at the southeast corner of Maryland and West Street. Anthony LoRusso is developing the building that will include 48 units.

The $8 million building is north of LoRusso’s 58-unit Allentown Square Apartments project that was finished in 2017. Apartments in the new building range in size from 500 to 600 sq.ft. with one-bedroom and prices from $999 to $1,100.

To address privacy concerns from an existing neighbor, the south facade of the building does not have windows (above)

