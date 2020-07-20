Climbing the ladder of success

Candice Camm was grateful from the first day she stepped into the classroom. She had enrolled in the Buffalo Public School Adult Education Division’s Allied Health Office Technology program in the fall of 2014. Upon graduation from the program, she took her first step onto the ladder of career success.

Instructor Mary Suchy knew that Candice was a special student early on. With her work ethic and dedication to her studies, Candice was impressive, a role model for others in the class. “I could see that she valued education and was willing to overcome obstacles to achieve her goals,” Mary noted.

Employers have also been impressed with Candice’s diligence. In January 2015, Buffalo Pharmacies Institutional hired her as a Medical Records Clerk. By the end of the year, she was promoted to Control Substance Script Specialist. The following year, she accepted a position with DENT Neurologic Institute as an office clerk, was promoted twice, and is now a Medical Assistant for the renowned organization’s Department of Neuro-Psychiatry.

During her tenure at DENT, praise from her supervisors and co-workers was instrumental in the human resources department’s decision to promote Candice to the Medical Assistant position, despite not having an Associate’s Degree. She credits the exceptional training she received from the Adult Education Division for preparing her for that role.

In April 2019 she enrolled in Erie 1 BOCES’ Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) program and received her NYS license in May of this year, adding to her stack of credentials. But Candice is not done yet with her education. In January 2021, she will begin her studies to earn her Registered Nurse (RN) degree and license.

“Candice’s success is inspirational,” said Amanda Vellake, Director of the BPS Adult Education Division. “When we see the accomplishments of a student like this – a working parent, a great member of our community – then we know our programs are making a difference.”

Candice is the mother of two boys. Terry Savage III is ten and Terron Savage is nine. As the saying goes, the apples have not fallen far from the tree.

“Both of my children are super intelligent, getting above average grades in all classes. They are extremely active in many sports and have received various championship and individual trophies within the North Cheektowaga Amateur Athletic Association (NCAAA) for football, basketball, and baseball,” she said. They are also driven to succeed just like their mother. “Both of my sons want to become business owners when they grow up, which I completely support!”

In addition to being employed full-time and a single mother, Candice also works as a Crisis Phone Operator for Community Services for Every1, assisting individuals with disabilities to maintain their safety and well-being. She is also a member of the Maryvale School District’s PTO and volunteers with various events related to her sons’ school and sports teams.

Many students who have studied with Ms. Suchy have been able to secure employment in the broad and growing field of health care. And many of them stay in touch with their instructor via social media and email to keep her apprised of their success. At the end of each program, Mary hosts a graduation ceremony for friends, family members, and especially the children of the graduates.

“At each graduation, I make a statement in reference to the role models that my previous graduates are. They are inspirational to those who are just stepping out into the professional world. I have certainly mentioned Candice and her accomplishments and now I have even more to brag about.”

The BPS Adult Education Division’s Allied Health Office Technology program is expected to resume regular classes in September pending the school district’s reopening.

“Our Division continues to serve all of Western New York with an array of vocational programs as well as high school equivalency diploma and English Language instruction,” said Mrs. Vellake. Information about all BPS Adult Education Division classes, courses, and programs can be found at www.UpSkill.org.

Interested students can contact info@UpSkill.org for enrollment information and requirements.