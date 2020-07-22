Cassandra Ott Selected for Seneca Street Mural

We are very excited to announce that local artist Cassandra Ott has been selected to create a mural at 550 Seneca Street in Buffalo. The call, administered by ASI, was an extremely competitive process that saw dozens of terrific proposals from talented and experienced artists from across Western New York. Cassandra is set to begin her work in August of this year.

An eternal optimist and quiet observer, artist Cassandra Ott grew up in a creative and entrepreneurial household surrounded by her mother’s textile collection and father’s architectural renderings. Her lighthearted, bright artistic explorations take shape across a variety of fine art media and surface pattern design. Cassandra’s love of puzzles, pattern, photography and nature are evident throughout her work. Her range of imagery explores themes of beauty, with memory and optimism as common threads.

A designer by trade, she runs a creative studio helping clients with a broad range of print design services. Not too serious, but extremely driven, she approaches each project with a distinct perspective and collaborative spirit. Cassandra currently lives in beautiful Buffalo, NY with her husband, son and two cats.

Learn more about Cassandra and her work on her website, or follow her on Facebook and Instagram (@cassiott).