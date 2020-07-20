Bureau: The Mural of the Story

A new poetic mural by David Mitchell has been painted at Bureau on Elmwood, tucked in-between two buildings, in a relatively obscure alleyway.

The words – You shouldn’t let poets lie to you – are culled from singer Björk (see here), who once dismantled her TV to inspect the mechanics that made it work, and how it was able to send signals to her brain. While Björk eventually got over her suspicions that the TV was messing with her mind, there is something to be said for how the device has infiltrated all of our lives. This mural asks us to question everything, and decide for ourselves what is right and what is wrong, by investigating, breaking things down, being informed, while not being sheep. At least that’s my take on this new work of art, which is open for debate of course, as the beauty and the message are in the eye and the mind of the beholder.

In October of 2018, BUREAU and Klub Weimar commissioned a mural titled Lip Service that was painted on the north side of the building.

This new mural, positioned on the south side of the building, bookends the handsome facade very nicely.

Bureau | Made to Measure Clothing | 712 Elmwood Avenue | (716) 259-8141 | Instagram | Facebook