Buffalo Niagara Partnership’s BN360 To Host Racial Healing Circle Events 

The time is now – For you to share your experiences.

To hear and understand what others have gone through.

To discuss real ways to promote racial healing in our communities.

BN360 is offering two upcoming Racial Healing Circle events on July 28th & 29th and there is still time left to register.

These Racial Healing Circles are professionally facilitated conversations that bring participants together to connect in a safe and confidential space. These conversations will explore current issues and allow participants to ask the difficult questions.

This transformative experience can enable trust and build authentic relationships that bridge divides created by real and perceived differences.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore current issues, safely ask questions, and elevate the conversation about ways in which we are connected and have our voices heard.

People who have been to a Racial Healing Circle from all different backgrounds and beliefs all come away having gained tremendous insight and developed new, authentic relationships. These events allow people of all backgrounds to connect and move towards a place of peace here in Buffalo Niagara and beyond.

We hope you’ll join us for one of our upcoming Racial Healing Circles. Learn more and register HERE.

Lead image: Photo by Priscilla Du Preez