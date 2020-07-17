Buffalo Niagara Partnership welcomes Maddilyn Genovese to the team

Hello young professionals! I could not be more excited to be managing the BN360 program during this time of transition and growth for so many young professionals here in Buffalo Niagara.

I joined the Buffalo Niagara Partnership (BNP) in January of 2019 to serve as the Manager of Government Affairs and Economic Development. After several years working for the United States Senate then the New York State Senate, I was thrilled to transition into a government affairs role. My work in government affairs at BNP is different every day- which is awesome! My role is to work with our members on implications of policy decisions at the local, state and federal levels of government. Every day, legislators are discussing policies and regulations that have a direct impact on business owners. It’s my job to help BNP advocate in the best interest of our members and employers across the Buffalo Niagara region.

BN360 has always been such a strong asset not only to local young professionals, but also to the businesses they work for. We hear from leaders in business about the growth and development they have seen in their young professionals through the BN360 program. Future leaders in the business and non-profit community alike are gaining experience, confidence, and new skills required to take the next step in their careers.

I’m so excited to work with the many outstanding and inspiring YP’s to produce concrete opportunities for personal and professional development. I’ve had the chance to participate in past BN360 events and always left with a feeling of excitement and motivation, ready to set the world on fire. I look forward to “seeing” you at upcoming BN360 events, and hopefully you leave with that same feeling.

– Maddilyn Genovese, Manager, Government Affairs & Economic Development at the BNP